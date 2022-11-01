Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Lancashire Holdings Limited 19.5% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Broker Ratings

Lancashire Holdings Limited with ticker (LON:LRE) now has a potential upside of 19.5% according to Berenberg Bank.



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 630 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Lancashire Holdings Limited share price of 507 GBX at opening today (01/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 19.5%. Trading has ranged between 3 (52 week low) and 511 (52 week high) with an average of 745,747 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,233,025,578.

Lancashire Holdings Limited is a Bermuda-based insurance company. The Company is a provider of global specialty insurance and reinsurance products. The Company operates through five segments: Property and casualty reinsurance, Property and casualty insurance, Aviation, Energy and Marine. The Company has its operations in Bermuda, London and Australia.



