Lancashire Holdings Limited 14.2% potential upside indicated by Numis

Lancashire Holdings Limited with ticker (LON:LRE) now has a potential upside of 14.2% according to Numis.







Numis set a target price of 710 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Lancashire Holdings Limited share price of 609 GBX at opening today (17/02/2023) indicates a potential upside of 14.2%. Trading has ranged between 342 (52 week low) and 670 (52 week high) with an average of 382,678 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,508,754,520.



Lancashire Holdings Limited is a Bermuda-based insurance company. The Company is a provider of global specialty insurance and reinsurance products. The Company operates through five segments: Property and casualty reinsurance, Property and casualty insurance, Aviation, Energy and Marine. The Company has its operations in Bermuda, London and Australia.







