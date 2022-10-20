Lancashire Holdings Limited 14.2% potential upside indicated by Barclays

Lancashire Holdings Limited with ticker (LON:LRE) now has a potential upside of 14.2% according to Barclays.







Barclays set a target price of 550 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Lancashire Holdings Limited share price of 472 GBX at opening today (20/10/2022) indicates a potential upside of 14.2%. Trading has ranged between 3 (52 week low) and 482 (52 week high) with an average of 758,926 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,149,664,800.



Lancashire Holdings Limited is a Bermuda-based insurance company. The Company is a provider of global specialty insurance and reinsurance products. The Company operates through five segments: Property and casualty reinsurance, Property and casualty insurance, Aviation, Energy and Marine. The Company has its operations in Bermuda, London and Australia.







