Lancashire Holdings Limited 13.1% Potential Upside Indicated by UBS

Lancashire Holdings Limited with EPIC/TICKER (LON:LRE) had its stock rating noted as ‘Unchanged’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at UBS. Lancashire Holdings Limited are listed in the Financials sector within International Main Market. UBS have set a target price of 870 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 13.1% from the opening price of 769.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 12 points and increased 87 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 827 GBX while the 52 week low is 601 GBX.

Lancashire Holdings Limited has a 50 day moving average of 767.49 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 724.23. There are currently 202,941,918 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 289,644. Market capitalisation for LON:LRE is £1,609,329,409 GBP.