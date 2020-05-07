Lancashire Holdings Limited 12.7% Potential Upside Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Lancashire Holdings Limited using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:LRE) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Upgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OVERWEIGHT’ this morning by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. Lancashire Holdings Limited are listed in the Financials sector within International Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set their target price at 710 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 12.7% from the opening price of 630 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 16.5 points and decreased 124 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 827 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 481 GBX.

Lancashire Holdings Limited has a 50 day moving average of 640.27 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 713.16. There are currently 202,941,918 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 532,563. Market capitalisation for LON:LRE is £1,271,431,116 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn