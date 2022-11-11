Lancashire Holdings Limited 11.0% potential upside indicated by RBC Capital Markets

Lancashire Holdings Limited with ticker (LON:LRE) now has a potential upside of 11.0% according to RBC Capital Markets.







RBC Capital Markets set a target price of 660 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Lancashire Holdings Limited share price of 588 GBX at opening today (11/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 11.0%. Trading has ranged between 3 (52 week low) and 588 (52 week high) with an average of 1,024,355 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,449,170,968.



Lancashire Holdings Limited is a Bermuda-based insurance company. The Company is a provider of global specialty insurance and reinsurance products. The Company operates through five segments: Property and casualty reinsurance, Property and casualty insurance, Aviation, Energy and Marine. The Company has its operations in Bermuda, London and Australia.







