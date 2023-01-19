Lamb Weston Holdings. – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.7% Upside

Lamb Weston Holdings. with ticker code (LW) now have 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 115 and 91 calculating the mean target price we have 106.67. Now with the previous closing price of 99.99 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 6.7%. The 50 day MA is 88.04 and the 200 moving average now moves to 77.4. The company has a market capitalisation of $13,968m. Company Website: https://www.lambweston.com

The potential market cap would be $14,902m based on the market concensus.

Lamb Weston Holdings. produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels. The company also offers its products under its owned or licensed brands, such as Grown in Idaho and Alexia, and other licensed brands, as well as under retailers’ brands. In addition, it engages in the vegetable and dairy businesses. The company serves retail and foodservice customers; and grocery, mass merchants, club, and specialty retailers; and businesses, educational institutions, independent restaurants, regional chain restaurants, and convenience stores. Lamb Weston Holdings. was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho.