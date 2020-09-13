Lamb Weston Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.7% Upside

Lamb Weston Holdings found using ticker (LW) now have 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 75 and 63 with the average target price sitting at 68. Now with the previous closing price of 62 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 9.7%. The day 50 moving average is 62.8 while the 200 day moving average is 62.78. The market capitalisation for the company is $9,203m. Visit the company website at: http://www.lambweston.com

Lamb Weston Holdings produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels. The company also offers its products under its owned or licensed brands, such as Grown in Idaho and Alexia, and other licensed brands, as well as under retailers’ own brands. In addition, it engages in the vegetable and dairy businesses. The company serves retail and foodservice customers; grocery, mass, club, and specialty retailers; and businesses, independent restaurants, regional chain restaurants, and convenience stores, as well as educational institutions. Lamb Weston Holdings was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho.

