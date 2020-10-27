Lamb Weston Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.2% Upside

Lamb Weston Holdings found using ticker (LW) have now 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 82 and 70 with a mean TP of 75.86. Now with the previous closing price of 72.11 this indicates there is a potential upside of 5.2%. The day 50 moving average is 68.28 and the 200 day MA is 63.86. The company has a market capitalisation of $9,920m. Visit the company website at: http://www.lambweston.com

Lamb Weston Holdings produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels. The company also offers its products under its owned or licensed brands, such as Grown in Idaho and Alexia, and other licensed brands, as well as under retailers’ own brands. In addition, it engages in the vegetable and dairy businesses. The company serves retail and foodservice customers; grocery, mass, club, and specialty retailers; and businesses, independent restaurants, regional chain restaurants, and convenience stores, as well as educational institutions. Lamb Weston Holdings was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho.

