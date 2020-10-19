Lamb Weston Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.6% Upside

Lamb Weston Holdings found using ticker (LW) have now 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 82 and 70 with a mean TP of 75.86. Given that the stocks previous close was at 73.24 this would imply there is a potential upside of 3.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 66.9 and the 200 moving average now moves to 63.02. The company has a market cap of $10,639m. Visit the company website at: http://www.lambweston.com

Lamb Weston Holdings produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels. The company also offers its products under its owned or licensed brands, such as Grown in Idaho and Alexia, and other licensed brands, as well as under retailers’ own brands. In addition, it engages in the vegetable and dairy businesses. The company serves retail and foodservice customers; grocery, mass, club, and specialty retailers; and businesses, independent restaurants, regional chain restaurants, and convenience stores, as well as educational institutions. Lamb Weston Holdings was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho.

