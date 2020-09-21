Lamb Weston Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential -3.0% Downside

Lamb Weston Holdings with ticker code (LW) now have 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 75 and 63 calculating the mean target price we have 68. Given that the stocks previous close was at 70.1 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -3.0%. The day 50 moving average is 63.61 and the 200 moving average now moves to 62.05. The company has a market cap of $9,931m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.lambweston.com

Lamb Weston Holdings produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels. The company also offers its products under its owned or licensed brands, such as Grown in Idaho and Alexia, and other licensed brands, as well as under retailers’ own brands. In addition, it engages in the vegetable and dairy businesses. The company serves retail and foodservice customers; grocery, mass, club, and specialty retailers; and businesses, independent restaurants, regional chain restaurants, and convenience stores, as well as educational institutions. Lamb Weston Holdings was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho.

