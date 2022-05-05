Lamb Weston Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.1% Upside

Lamb Weston Holdings found using ticker (LW) now have 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 85 and 61 calculating the average target price we see 77.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 66.05 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 17.1%. The 50 day MA is 61.32 and the 200 day moving average is 61.91. The company has a market cap of $9,518m. Company Website: https://www.lambweston.com

The potential market cap would be $11,143m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Lamb Weston Holdings produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels. The company also offers its products under its owned or licensed brands, such as Grown in Idaho and Alexia, and other licensed brands, as well as under retailers’ brands. In addition, it engages in the vegetable and dairy businesses. The company serves retail and foodservice customers; and grocery, mass, club, and specialty retailers; and businesses, independent restaurants, regional chain restaurants, and convenience stores, as well as educational institutions. Lamb Weston Holdings was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho.