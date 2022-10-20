Lamb Weston Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.5% Upside

Lamb Weston Holdings with ticker code (LW) now have 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 101 and 80 with the average target price sitting at 92.57. Now with the previous closing price of 85.28 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 8.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 80.32 while the 200 day moving average is 69.81. The company has a market capitalisation of $12,063m. Company Website: https://www.lambweston.com

The potential market cap would be $13,094m based on the market concensus.

Lamb Weston Holdings produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels. The company also offers its products under its owned or licensed brands, such as Grown in Idaho and Alexia, and other licensed brands, as well as under retailers’ brands. In addition, it engages in the vegetable and dairy businesses. The company serves retail and foodservice customers; and grocery, mass merchants, club, and specialty retailers; and businesses, educational institutions, independent restaurants, regional chain restaurants, and convenience stores. Lamb Weston Holdings was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho.