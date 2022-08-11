Lamb Weston Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.1% Upside

Lamb Weston Holdings found using ticker (LW) now have 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 98 and 72 calculating the mean target price we have 85.86. With the stocks previous close at 79.4 this indicates there is a potential upside of 8.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 72.83 and the 200 day moving average is 64.26. The company has a market cap of $11,593m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.lambweston.com

The potential market cap would be $12,537m based on the market concensus.

Lamb Weston Holdings produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels. The company also offers its products under its owned or licensed brands, such as Grown in Idaho and Alexia, and other licensed brands, as well as under retailers’ brands. In addition, it engages in the vegetable and dairy businesses. The company serves retail and foodservice customers; and grocery, mass merchants, club, and specialty retailers; and businesses, educational institutions, independent restaurants, regional chain restaurants, and convenience stores. Lamb Weston Holdings was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho.