Lamb Weston Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.5% Upside

Lamb Weston Holdings found using ticker (LW) have now 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 101 and 80 and has a mean target at 92.57. Given that the stocks previous close was at 86.14 this would imply there is a potential upside of 7.5%. The day 50 moving average is 84.64 and the 200 moving average now moves to 73.54. The market capitalisation for the company is $12,525m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.lambweston.com

The potential market cap would be $13,460m based on the market concensus.

Lamb Weston Holdings produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels. The company also offers its products under its owned or licensed brands, such as Grown in Idaho and Alexia, and other licensed brands, as well as under retailers’ brands. In addition, it engages in the vegetable and dairy businesses. The company serves retail and foodservice customers; and grocery, mass merchants, club, and specialty retailers; and businesses, educational institutions, independent restaurants, regional chain restaurants, and convenience stores. Lamb Weston Holdings was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho.