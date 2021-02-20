Lamb Weston Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.1% Upside

Lamb Weston Holdings with ticker code (LW) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 86 and 73 and has a mean target at 81.83. Now with the previous closing price of 77.09 this would imply there is a potential upside of 6.1%. The day 50 moving average is 77.12 and the 200 moving average now moves to 71.07. The market cap for the company is $11,356m. Find out more information at: http://www.lambweston.com

Lamb Weston Holdings produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels. The company also offers its products under its owned or licensed brands, such as Grown in Idaho and Alexia, and other licensed brands, as well as under retailers’ own brands. In addition, it engages in the vegetable and dairy businesses. The company serves retail and foodservice customers; grocery, mass, club, and specialty retailers; and businesses, independent restaurants, regional chain restaurants, and convenience stores, as well as educational institutions. Lamb Weston Holdings was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho.