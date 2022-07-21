Lamb Weston Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.7% Upside

Lamb Weston Holdings found using ticker (LW) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 85 and 66 calculating the average target price we see 78.17. With the stocks previous close at 74.67 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 4.7%. The day 50 moving average is 68.23 and the 200 day MA is 62.69. The company has a market capitalisation of $10,777m. Find out more information at: https://www.lambweston.com

The potential market cap would be $11,282m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Lamb Weston Holdings produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels. The company also offers its products under its owned or licensed brands, such as Grown in Idaho and Alexia, and other licensed brands, as well as under retailers’ brands. In addition, it engages in the vegetable and dairy businesses. The company serves retail and foodservice customers; and grocery, mass, club, and specialty retailers; and businesses, independent restaurants, regional chain restaurants, and convenience stores, as well as educational institutions. Lamb Weston Holdings was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho.