Lamb Weston Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 30.2% Upside

Lamb Weston Holdings with ticker code (LW) have now 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 85 and 66 and has a mean target at 73.86. With the stocks previous close at 56.72 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 30.2%. The day 50 moving average is 59.1 and the 200 moving average now moves to 70.84. The company has a market capitalisation of $8,443m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.lambweston.com

Lamb Weston Holdings produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels. The company also offers its products under its owned or licensed brands, such as Grown in Idaho and Alexia, and other licensed brands, as well as under retailers’ brands. In addition, it engages in the vegetable and dairy businesses. The company serves retail and foodservice customers; and grocery, mass, club, and specialty retailers; and businesses, independent restaurants, regional chain restaurants, and convenience stores, as well as educational institutions. Lamb Weston Holdings was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho.