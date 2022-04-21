Lamb Weston Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.6% Upside

Lamb Weston Holdings found using ticker (LW) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 85 and 61 calculating the average target price we see 77.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 68.07 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 13.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 61.13 and the 200 moving average now moves to 62.42. The market cap for the company is $9,989m. Find out more information at: https://www.lambweston.com

The potential market cap would be $11,347m based on the market concensus.

Lamb Weston Holdings produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels. The company also offers its products under its owned or licensed brands, such as Grown in Idaho and Alexia, and other licensed brands, as well as under retailers’ brands. In addition, it engages in the vegetable and dairy businesses. The company serves retail and foodservice customers; and grocery, mass, club, and specialty retailers; and businesses, independent restaurants, regional chain restaurants, and convenience stores, as well as educational institutions. Lamb Weston Holdings was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho.