Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.1% Upside

Broker Ratings

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. found using ticker (LW) now have 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 115 and 91 calculating the average target price we see 104. With the stocks previous close at 98.05 this would imply there is a potential upside of 6.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 87.07 and the 200 day moving average is 76.61. The market capitalisation for the company is $14,225m. Company Website: https://www.lambweston.com

The potential market cap would be $15,088m based on the market concensus.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels. The company also offers its products under its owned or licensed brands, such as Grown in Idaho and Alexia, and other licensed brands, as well as under retailers’ brands. In addition, it engages in the vegetable and dairy businesses. The company serves retail and foodservice customers; and grocery, mass merchants, club, and specialty retailers; and businesses, educational institutions, independent restaurants, regional chain restaurants, and convenience stores. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho.

