Lamb Weston Holdings, – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.6% Upside

Lamb Weston Holdings, with ticker code (LW) now have 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 85 and 66 with the average target price sitting at 73.86. Given that the stocks previous close was at 58.34 this would imply there is a potential upside of 26.6%. The day 50 moving average is 59.68 and the 200 day MA is 71.62. The company has a market cap of $8,392m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.lambweston.com

Lamb Weston Holdings, produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels. The company also offers its products under its owned or licensed brands, such as Grown in Idaho and Alexia, and other licensed brands, as well as under retailers’ brands. In addition, it engages in the vegetable and dairy businesses. The company serves retail and foodservice customers; and grocery, mass, club, and specialty retailers; and businesses, independent restaurants, regional chain restaurants, and convenience stores, as well as educational institutions. Lamb Weston Holdings, was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho.