Lamar Advertising Company – Consenus Indicates Potential 88.8% Upside

Lamar Advertising Company with ticker code (LAMR) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 109 and 40 calculating the average target price we see 82. With the stocks previous close at 43.44 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 88.8%. The 50 day MA is 65.59 and the 200 day MA is 80.93. The company has a market cap of $4,254m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.lamar.com

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 390,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day. In addition to its more traditional out-of-home inventory, Lamar is proud to offer its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States with over 3,500 displays.

