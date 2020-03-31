Lamar Advertising Company – Consenus Indicates Potential 81.1% Upside

Lamar Advertising Company found using ticker (LAMR) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 109 and 40 and has a mean target at 85.67. With the stocks previous close at 47.31 this would imply there is a potential upside of 81.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 72.94 while the 200 day moving average is 82.24. The market capitalisation for the company is $5,153m. Visit the company website at: http://www.lamar.com
Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 390,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day. In addition to its more traditional out-of-home inventory, Lamar is proud to offer its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States with over 3,500 displays.