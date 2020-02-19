Lamar Advertising Company – Consenus Indicates Potential -8.2% Downside

Lamar Advertising Company with ticker code (LAMR) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 100 and 75 with a mean TP of 87.83. Now with the previous closing price of 95.64 this would imply there is a potential downside of -8.2%. The 50 day MA is 92.49 and the 200 moving average now moves to 84.11. The market capitalisation for the company is $9,604m. Find out more information at: http://www.lamar.com
Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day. In addition to its more traditional out-of-home inventory, Lamar is proud to offer its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States with over 3,400 displays.