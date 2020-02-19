Lamar Advertising Company – Consenus Indicates Potential -8.2% Downside

Lamar Advertising Company with ticker code (LAMR) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 100 and 75 with a mean TP of 87.83. Now with the previous closing price of 95.64 this would imply there is a potential downside of -8.2%. The 50 day MA is 92.49 and the 200 moving average now moves to 84.11. The market capitalisation for the company is $9,604m. Find out more information at: http://www.lamar.com

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day. In addition to its more traditional out-of-home inventory, Lamar is proud to offer its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States with over 3,400 displays.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn