Lamar Advertising Company – Consenus Indicates Potential 7.6% Upside

Lamar Advertising Company found using ticker (LAMR) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 109 and 80 calculating the mean target price we have 92. With the stocks previous close at 85.53 this would imply there is a potential upside of 7.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 91.94 and the 200 day moving average is 85.14. The market cap for the company is $8,359m. Company Website: http://www.lamar.com

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 390,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day. In addition to its more traditional out-of-home inventory, Lamar is proud to offer its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States with over 3,500 displays.

