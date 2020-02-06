Lamar Advertising Company – Consenus Indicates Potential -7.6% Downside

Lamar Advertising Company found using ticker (LAMR) have now 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 100 and 75 with the average target price sitting at 87. With the stocks previous close at 94.15 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -7.6%. The 50 day MA is 90.94 and the 200 day moving average is 83.19. The company has a market cap of $9,641m. Company Website: http://www.lamar.com

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day. In addition to its more traditional out-of-home inventory, Lamar is proud to offer its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States with over 3,400 displays.