Lamar Advertising Company – Consenus Indicates Potential -6.8% Downside

Lamar Advertising Company with ticker code (LAMR) now have 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 89 and 75 with the average target price sitting at 84.14. Now with the previous closing price of 90.25 this would indicate that there is a downside of -6.8%. The day 50 moving average is 87.21 and the 200 day MA is 81.82. The market capitalisation for the company is $9,054m. Company Website: http://www.lamar.com

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day. In addition to its more traditional out-of-home inventory, Lamar is proud to offer its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States with over 3,400 displays.