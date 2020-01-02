Lamar Advertising Company – Consenus Indicates Potential -5.7% Downside

Lamar Advertising Company found using ticker (LAMR) now have 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 89 and 75 with the average target price sitting at 84.14. Given that the stocks previous close was at 89.18 this would indicate that there is a downside of -5.7%. The day 50 moving average is 85.51 while the 200 day moving average is 81.34. The market cap for the company is $8,964m. Find out more information at: http://www.lamar.com

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day. In addition to its more traditional out-of-home inventory, Lamar is proud to offer its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States with over 3,400 displays.