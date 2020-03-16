Lamar Advertising Company – Consenus Indicates Potential 40.3% Upside

Lamar Advertising Company found using ticker (LAMR) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 109 and 80 and has a mean target at 92. With the stocks previous close at 65.59 this indicates there is a potential upside of 40.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 88.11 while the 200 day moving average is 84.85. The company has a market capitalisation of $5,812m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.lamar.com

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 390,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day. In addition to its more traditional out-of-home inventory, Lamar is proud to offer its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States with over 3,500 displays.

