Lamar Advertising Company – Consenus Indicates Potential -10.5% Downside

Lamar Advertising Company found using ticker (LAMR) have now 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 89 and 75 with the average target price sitting at 84.14. With the stocks previous close at 93.96 this would imply there is a potential downside of -10.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 88.78 while the 200 day moving average is 82.29. The market cap for the company is $9,427m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.lamar.com

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day. In addition to its more traditional out-of-home inventory, Lamar is proud to offer its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States with over 3,400 displays.