Lam Research Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential -5.4% Downside

Lam Research Corporation with ticker code (LRCX) have now 22 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 350 and 220 with a mean TP of 278.32. Now with the previous closing price of 294.34 this indicates there is a potential downside of -5.4%. The 50 day MA is 283.55 and the 200 day MA is 240.79. The company has a market cap of $43,131m. Visit the company website at: http://www.lamresearch.com

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products. It also provides Flex for dielectric etch applications; Kiyo for conductor etch applications; Syndion for through-silicon via etch applications; and Versys metal products for metal etch processes. In addition, the company offers Coronus bevel clean products to enhance die yield; Da Vinci, DV-Prime, EOS, and SP to address a range of wafer cleaning appplications; and Metryx mass metrology systems for high precision in-line mass measurement in semiconductor wafer manufacturing. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.