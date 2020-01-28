Lam Research Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential -3.3% Downside

Lam Research Corporation found using ticker (LRCX) now have 22 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 365 and 220 calculating the average target price we see 296.32. With the stocks previous close at 306.54 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -3.3%. The day 50 moving average is 294.2 and the 200 day MA is 248.66. The market cap for the company is $42,623m. Company Website: http://www.lamresearch.com

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products. It also provides Flex for dielectric etch applications; Kiyo for conductor etch applications; Syndion for through-silicon via etch applications; and Versys metal products for metal etch processes. In addition, the company offers Coronus bevel clean products to enhance die yield; Da Vinci, DV-Prime, EOS, and SP to address a range of wafer cleaning appplications; and Metryx mass metrology systems for high precision in-line mass measurement in semiconductor wafer manufacturing. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.