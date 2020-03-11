Lam Research Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 16.8% Upside

Lam Research Corporation found using ticker (LRCX) have now 21 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 400 and 232 and has a mean target at 335.76. Given that the stocks previous close was at 287.57 this indicates there is a potential upside of 16.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 309.17 and the 200 day MA is 272.62. The company has a market capitalisation of $40,876m. Find out more information at: http://www.lamresearch.com

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products. It also provides Flex for dielectric etch applications; Kiyo for conductor etch applications; Syndion for through-silicon via etch applications; and Versys metal products for metal etch processes. In addition, the company offers Coronus bevel clean products to enhance die yield; Da Vinci, DV-Prime, EOS, and SP to address a range of wafer cleaning appplications; and Metryx mass metrology systems for high precision in-line mass measurement in semiconductor wafer manufacturing. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

