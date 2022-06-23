Laboratory Corporation of Ameri – Consensus Indicates Potential 37.1% Upside

Laboratory Corporation of Ameri with ticker code (LH) now have 13 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 360 and 215 with a mean TP of 314.69. With the stocks previous close at 229.54 this would imply there is a potential upside of 37.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 247.78 and the 200 moving average now moves to 273.77. The company has a market capitalisation of $22,323m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.labcorp.com

The potential market cap would be $30,604m based on the market concensus.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests. The company also provides specialty testing services comprising gene-based and esoteric testing; advanced tests target specific diseases, including anatomic pathology/oncology, cardiovascular disease, coagulation, diagnostic genetics, endocrinology, infectious disease, women’s health, pharmacogenetics, and parentage and donor testing; and occupational testing services, medical drug monitoring services, chronic disease programs, and kidney stone prevention tests. It provides online and mobile applications to enable patients to check test results; and online applications for managed care organizations. It offers end-to-end drug development, medical device, and diagnostic development solutions from early-stage research to clinical development and commercial market access. It serves managed care organizations, biopharmaceutical companies, physicians and other healthcare providers, hospitals and health systems, governmental agencies, employers, patients and consumers, contract research organizations, crop protection and chemical companies, academic institutions, and independent clinical laboratories. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Burlington, North Carolina.