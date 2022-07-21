Laboratory Corporation of Ameri – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.7% Upside

Laboratory Corporation of Ameri found using ticker (LH) have now 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 323 and 215 with a mean TP of 299.38. Given that the stocks previous close was at 245.94 this indicates there is a potential upside of 21.7%. The 50 day MA is 239.97 and the 200 day moving average is 268.36. The company has a market capitalisation of $22,737m. Company Website: https://www.labcorp.com

The potential market cap would be $27,678m based on the market concensus.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests. The company also provides specialty testing services comprising gene-based and esoteric testing; advanced tests target specific diseases, including anatomic pathology/oncology, cardiovascular disease, coagulation, diagnostic genetics, endocrinology, infectious disease, women’s health, pharmacogenetics, and parentage and donor testing; and occupational testing services, medical drug monitoring services, chronic disease programs, and kidney stone prevention tests. It provides online and mobile applications to enable patients to check test results; and online applications for managed care organizations. It offers end-to-end drug development, medical device, and diagnostic development solutions from early-stage research to clinical development and commercial market access. It serves managed care organizations, biopharmaceutical companies, physicians and other healthcare providers, hospitals and health systems, governmental agencies, employers, patients and consumers, contract research organizations, crop protection and chemical companies, academic institutions, and independent clinical laboratories. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings has a collaboration agreement with Tigerlily Foundation to increase clinical trial diversity for women of color. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Burlington, North Carolina.