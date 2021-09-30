Laboratory Corporation of Ameri – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.1% Upside

Laboratory Corporation of Ameri found using ticker (LH) now have 14 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 380 and 215 with the average target price sitting at 334.29. Now with the previous closing price of 283.01 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 18.1%. The day 50 moving average is 300.3 and the 200 day MA is 276.13. The market cap for the company is $27,658m. Visit the company website at: http://www.labcorp.com

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests. The company also provides specialty Testing services comprising gene-based and esoteric testing; advanced tests target specific diseases, including anatomic pathology/oncology, cardiovascular disease, coagulation, diagnostic genetics, endocrinology, infectious disease, women’s health, pharmacogenetics, parentage and donor testing; and occupational testing services, medical drug monitoring services, chronic disease programs, and kidney stone prevention tests. In addition, it provides online and mobile applications to enable patients to check test results; patient self-service apps; and online applications for managed care organizations. Further, it offers end-to-end drug development, medical device, and diagnostic development solutions from early-stage research to clinical development and commercial market access. The company has a collaboration agreement with community clinical oncology research network, LLC to understand the impact of disparities in precision medicine for people with cancer. It primarily serves managed care organizations, biopharmaceutical companies, physicians and other healthcare providers, hospitals and health systems, governmental agencies, employers, patients and consumers, contract research organizations, crop protection and chemical companies, academic institutions, and independent clinical laboratories. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Burlington, North Carolina.