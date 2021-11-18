Laboratory Corporation of Ameri – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.6% Upside

Laboratory Corporation of Ameri found using ticker (LH) have now 14 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 377 and 215 calculating the average target price we see 336.14. Now with the previous closing price of 288.37 this indicates there is a potential upside of 16.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 280.85 while the 200 day moving average is 282.79. The market cap for the company is $27,727m. Find out more information at: http://www.labcorp.com

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests. The company also provides specialty Testing services comprising gene-based and esoteric testing; advanced tests target specific diseases, including anatomic pathology/oncology, cardiovascular disease, coagulation, diagnostic genetics, endocrinology, infectious disease, women’s health, pharmacogenetics, parentage and donor testing; and occupational testing services, medical drug monitoring services, chronic disease programs, and kidney stone prevention tests. It provides online and mobile applications to enable patients to check test results; patient self-service apps; and online applications for managed care organizations. It offers end-to-end drug development, medical device, and diagnostic development solutions from early-stage research to clinical development and commercial market access. The company has a collaboration agreement with community clinical oncology research network, LLC to understand the impact of disparities in precision medicine for people with cancer; and strategic collaboration with GeneCentric Therapeutics It serves managed care organizations, biopharmaceutical companies, physicians and other healthcare providers, hospitals and health systems, governmental agencies, employers, patients and consumers, contract research organizations, crop protection and chemical companies, academic institutions, and independent clinical laboratories. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Burlington, North Carolina.