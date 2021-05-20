Twitter
Laboratory Corporation of Ameri – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.0% Upside

Broker Ratings

Laboratory Corporation of Ameri with ticker code (LH) have now 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 339 and 243 and has a mean target at 299.15. Now with the previous closing price of 267.03 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 12.0%. The day 50 moving average is 263.96 and the 200 day MA is 231.54. The company has a market capitalisation of $26,090m. Company Website: http://www.labcorp.com

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests. The company also provides specialty Testing services comprising gene-based and esoteric testing; advanced tests target specific diseases, including anatomic pathology/oncology, cardiovascular disease, coagulation, diagnostic genetics, endocrinology, infectious disease, women’s health, pharmacogenetics, parentage and donor testing; and occupational testing services, medical drug monitoring services, chronic disease programs, and kidney stone prevention tests. In addition, it provides online and mobile applications to enable patients to check test results; patient self-service apps; and online applications for managed care organizations. Further, it offers end-to-end drug development, medical device, and diagnostic development solutions from early-stage research to clinical development and commercial market access. The company primarily serves managed care organizations, biopharmaceutical companies, physicians and other healthcare providers, hospitals and health systems, governmental agencies, employers, patients and consumers, contract research organizations, crop protection and chemical companies, academic institutions, and independent clinical laboratories. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Burlington, North Carolina.

