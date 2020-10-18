La-Z-Boy Incorporated – Consensus Indicates Potential -1.2% Downside

La-Z-Boy Incorporated found using ticker (LZB) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 37 and 32 with a mean TP of 34.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 34.92 this would indicate that there is a downside of -1.2%. The 50 day MA is 32.59 and the 200 moving average now moves to 27.82. The company has a market cap of $1,651m. Visit the company website at: http://www.la-z-boy.com

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas. It sells its products directly to La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores, operators of La-Z-Boy Comfort Studio locations, England Custom Comfort Center locations, dealers, and other independent retailers. The Casegoods segment imports, markets, and distributes casegoods (wood) furniture, including bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces, as well as manufactures upholstered furniture. This segment sells its products to dealers, La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores, and other independent retailers under the American Drew, Hammary, and Kincaid brands. The Retail segment sells upholstered furniture, casegoods, and other accessories to the end consumer through its retail network. It operates a network of 154 company-owned La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores. La-Z-Boy Incorporated also produces reclining chairs; and manufactures and distributes residential furniture. The company was formerly known as La-Z-Boy Chair Company and changed its name to La-Z-Boy Incorporated in 1996. La-Z-Boy Incorporated was founded in 1927 and is based in Monroe, Michigan.

