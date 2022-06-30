La-Z-Boy Incorporated – Consensus Indicates Potential 59.8% Upside

La-Z-Boy Incorporated with ticker code (LZB) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 46 and 32 and has a mean target at 39. With the stocks previous close at 24.41 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 59.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 25.56 and the 200 day MA is 31.13. The company has a market cap of $1,048m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.la-z-boy.com

The potential market cap would be $1,675m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers. This segment sells its products directly to La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores, operators of La-Z-Boy Comfort Studio locations, England Custom Comfort Center locations, dealers, and other independent retailers. The company’s Retail segment sells upholstered furniture, casegoods, and other accessories to the end consumer through its retail network. This segment operates a network of 161 company-owned La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores. La-Z-Boy Incorporated also produces reclining chairs; and manufactures and distributes residential furniture. Its Corporate and Other segment sells the products through its website. The company was formerly known as La-Z-Boy Chair Company and changed its name to La-Z-Boy Incorporated in 1996. La-Z-Boy Incorporated was founded in 1927 and is based in Monroe, Michigan.