La-Z-Boy Incorporated – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.3% Upside

La-Z-Boy Incorporated found using ticker (LZB) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 54 and 46 with the average target price sitting at 50. Now with the previous closing price of 42.28 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 18.3%. The 50 day MA is 43.04 while the 200 day moving average is 41.84. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,729m. Company Website: http://www.la-z-boy.com

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas. It sells its products directly to La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores, operators of La-Z-Boy Comfort Studio locations, England Custom Comfort Center locations, dealers, and other independent retailers. The Casegoods segment imports, markets, and distributes casegoods (wood) furniture, including bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces, as well as manufactures upholstered furniture. This segment sells its products to dealers, La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores, and other independent retailers under the American Drew, Hammary, and Kincaid brands. The Retail segment sells upholstered furniture, casegoods, and other accessories to the end consumer through its retail network. It operates a network of 154 company-owned La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores. La-Z-Boy Incorporated also produces reclining chairs; and manufactures and distributes residential furniture. The company was formerly known as La-Z-Boy Chair Company and changed its name to La-Z-Boy Incorporated in 1996. La-Z-Boy Incorporated was founded in 1927 and is based in Monroe, Michigan.

