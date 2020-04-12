La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company – Consenus Indicates Potential 117.9% Upside

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company with ticker code (LJPC) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 20 and 4 with a mean TP of 13.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at 6.31 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 117.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 5.3 and the 200 day MA is 6.17. The market cap for the company is $182m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://lajollapharmaceutical.com

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock. It is also developing LJPC-0118 for the treatment of severe malaria; and LJPC-401 (synthetic human hepcidin), a clinical-stage investigational product to treat conditions characterized by iron overload, including hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, myelodysplastic syndrome, and polycythemia vera. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

