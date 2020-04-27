La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company – Consenus Indicates Potential 114.2% Upside

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company found using ticker (LJPC) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 20 and 4 with the average target price sitting at 13.75. With the stocks previous close at 6.42 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 114.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 5.29 and the 200 moving average now moves to 6.01. The company has a market capitalisation of $186m. Visit the company website at: http://lajollapharmaceutical.com
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock. It is also developing LJPC-0118 for the treatment of severe malaria; and LJPC-401 (synthetic human hepcidin), an investigational product to treat conditions characterized by iron overload. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.