La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company – Consenus Indicates Potential 114.2% Upside

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company found using ticker (LJPC) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 20 and 4 with the average target price sitting at 13.75. With the stocks previous close at 6.42 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 114.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 5.29 and the 200 moving average now moves to 6.01. The company has a market capitalisation of $186m. Visit the company website at: http://lajollapharmaceutical.com

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock. It is also developing LJPC-0118 for the treatment of severe malaria; and LJPC-401 (synthetic human hepcidin), an investigational product to treat conditions characterized by iron overload. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn