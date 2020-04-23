La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company – Consenus Indicates Potential 108.3% Upside

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company with ticker code (LJPC) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 20 and 4 calculating the mean target price we have 13.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at 6.6 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 108.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 5.29 and the 200 moving average now moves to 6.04. The market cap for the company is $174m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://lajollapharmaceutical.com

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock. It is also developing LJPC-0118 for the treatment of severe malaria; and LJPC-401 (synthetic human hepcidin), an investigational product to treat conditions characterized by iron overload. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

