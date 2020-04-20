La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company – Consenus Indicates Potential 102.2% Upside

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company found using ticker (LJPC) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 20 and 4 with a mean TP of 13.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at 6.8 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 102.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 5.25 and the 200 moving average now moves to 6.08. The company has a market capitalisation of $187m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://lajollapharmaceutical.com
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock. It is also developing LJPC-0118 for the treatment of severe malaria; and LJPC-401 (synthetic human hepcidin), an investigational product to treat conditions characterized by iron overload. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.