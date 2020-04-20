La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company – Consenus Indicates Potential 102.2% Upside

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company found using ticker (LJPC) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 20 and 4 with a mean TP of 13.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at 6.8 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 102.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 5.25 and the 200 moving average now moves to 6.08. The company has a market capitalisation of $187m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://lajollapharmaceutical.com

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock. It is also developing LJPC-0118 for the treatment of severe malaria; and LJPC-401 (synthetic human hepcidin), an investigational product to treat conditions characterized by iron overload. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn