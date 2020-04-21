La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company – Consenus Indicates Potential 100.1% Upside

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company found using ticker (LJPC) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 20 and 4 calculating the mean target price we have 13.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at 6.87 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 100.1%. The day 50 moving average is 5.3 while the 200 day moving average is 6.05. The company has a market cap of $191m. Company Website: http://lajollapharmaceutical.com
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock. It is also developing LJPC-0118 for the treatment of severe malaria; and LJPC-401 (synthetic human hepcidin), an investigational product to treat conditions characterized by iron overload. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.