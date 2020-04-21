La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company – Consenus Indicates Potential 100.1% Upside

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company found using ticker (LJPC) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 20 and 4 calculating the mean target price we have 13.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at 6.87 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 100.1%. The day 50 moving average is 5.3 while the 200 day moving average is 6.05. The company has a market cap of $191m. Company Website: http://lajollapharmaceutical.com

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock. It is also developing LJPC-0118 for the treatment of severe malaria; and LJPC-401 (synthetic human hepcidin), an investigational product to treat conditions characterized by iron overload. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn