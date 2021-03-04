La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 82.8% Upside

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company found using ticker (LJPC) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 15 and 4.75 with a mean TP of 9.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 5.06 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 82.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 6.17 while the 200 day moving average is 4.69. The company has a market capitalisation of $135m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://lajollapharmaceutical.com

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock. It is also developing LJPC-0118 for the treatment of severe malaria; and LJPC-401 (synthetic human hepcidin), an investigational product to treat conditions characterized by iron overload. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.