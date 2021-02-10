La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 138.7% Upside

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company found using ticker (LJPC) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 20 and 4 calculating the average target price we see 10.67. Now with the previous closing price of 4.47 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 138.7%. The 50 day MA is 4.48 while the 200 day moving average is 4.33. The company has a market capitalisation of $120m. Find out more information at: http://lajollapharmaceutical.com

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock. It is also developing LJPC-0118 for the treatment of severe malaria; and LJPC-401 (synthetic human hepcidin), an investigational product to treat conditions characterized by iron overload. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.