La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 138.7% Upside

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company found using ticker (LJPC) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 20 and 4 and has a mean target at 10.67. Now with the previous closing price of 4.47 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 138.7%. The day 50 moving average is 4.48 and the 200 moving average now moves to 4.33. The market capitalisation for the company is $120m. Company Website: http://lajollapharmaceutical.com

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock. It is also developing LJPC-0118 for the treatment of severe malaria; and LJPC-401 (synthetic human hepcidin), an investigational product to treat conditions characterized by iron overload. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.