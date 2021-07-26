La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 138.7% Upside

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company with ticker code (LJPC) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 20 and 4 calculating the mean target price we have 10.67. Now with the previous closing price of 4.47 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 138.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 4.48 and the 200 day MA is 4.33. The market cap for the company is $120m. Company Website: http://lajollapharmaceutical.com

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock. It is also developing LJPC-0118 for the treatment of severe malaria; and LJPC-401 (synthetic human hepcidin), an investigational product to treat conditions characterized by iron overload. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.